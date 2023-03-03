Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$35.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.
CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.50.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CWB traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.85. 359,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,252. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$38.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,284.73. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Further Reading
