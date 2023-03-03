Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $93.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $85.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.