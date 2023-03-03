Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €79.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of G24 stock opened at €52.04 ($55.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a fifty-two week high of €62.42 ($66.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.