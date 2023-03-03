Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) PT Raised to GBX 345

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 350 ($4.22) in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

