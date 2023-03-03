Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.01 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $369,081,000. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,066,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $355,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
