Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

