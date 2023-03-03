Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Thursday. 20,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,761,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 751.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,881 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth approximately $14,269,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,239,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

