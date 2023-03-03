Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Up 1.8%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.88 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.51 ($0.09). Approximately 339,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 225,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.09).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.29.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

