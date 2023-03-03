Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $80.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ROKU opened at $64.03 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Roku by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

