Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 2.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.90. 201,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,543,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,371.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,371.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,131,250 shares of company stock worth $32,773,823. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

