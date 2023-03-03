Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,318,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 64,900 shares of company stock worth $528,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

