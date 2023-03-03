Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHBY opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,313,000 after purchasing an additional 876,903 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 665,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

See Also

