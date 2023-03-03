Robert W. Baird Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $75.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $12,828,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

