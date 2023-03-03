Robert W. Baird Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $385.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

COO stock opened at $327.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.09 and its 200 day moving average is $310.63. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.