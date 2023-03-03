Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 5,200 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in HireRight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.