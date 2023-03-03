Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.24.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,490,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,348,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

