Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 132,838 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 129,395 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 307,902 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 95,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.