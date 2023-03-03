RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 8.8%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 1,703,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,925,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

RingCentral Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,157 shares of company stock worth $2,002,803. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

