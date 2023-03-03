RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of RH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.56.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $293.15 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $412.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.34 and a 200-day moving average of $277.17.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,646,401. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

