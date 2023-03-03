RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Stock Position Raised by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 950,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RFACW. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 329.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,016,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFACW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 26,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,024. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.