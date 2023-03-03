Reviewing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 18.24% 96.94% 5.33% Hut 8 Mining -89.63% -6.75% -5.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 5.64 $2.95 billion $7.53 29.84 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.53 -$58.02 million ($0.77) -2.06

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $243.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.37%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Hut 8 Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

