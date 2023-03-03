Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $40.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 634.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $349,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $13,532,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

