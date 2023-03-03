Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.19

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$89.19 and traded as low as C$87.35. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$88.05, with a volume of 955,616 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.43.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.14. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.77.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.4509569 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.28%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

