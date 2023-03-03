Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Restaurant Brands International (TSE: QSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/16/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/16/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a C$81.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$90.00 to C$93.00.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.2 %
QSR stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$87.13. 748,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.79. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.4509569 earnings per share for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
