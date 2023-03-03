Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Restaurant Brands International (TSE: QSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/16/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$90.00 to C$93.00.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.2 %

QSR stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$87.13. 748,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.79. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.4509569 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.28%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.