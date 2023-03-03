Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of QSR opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

