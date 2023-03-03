Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Krones (KRN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Krones (ETR: KRN):

3/1/2023 – Krones was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/1/2023 – Krones was given a new €148.00 ($157.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/27/2023 – Krones was given a new €114.00 ($121.28) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/23/2023 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($128.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2023 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($127.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/23/2023 – Krones was given a new €147.00 ($156.38) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/17/2023 – Krones was given a new €147.00 ($156.38) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/13/2023 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($127.66) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2023 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($127.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/19/2023 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($128.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRN stock opened at €115.00 ($122.34) on Friday. Krones AG has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 12-month high of €115.50 ($122.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

