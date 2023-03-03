Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

