Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
Further Reading
