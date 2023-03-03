Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Curaleaf in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -20.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

