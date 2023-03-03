Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentherm Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentherm in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.