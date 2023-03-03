REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.5 %

RGNX opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $35.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

