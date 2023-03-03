Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $640.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Redrow in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Redrow has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

