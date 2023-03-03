Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $403,725.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 52,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,869,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,965,862.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 51,864 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $404,020.56.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 94,418 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $730,795.32.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $337,187.80.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $50,085.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.