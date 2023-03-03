Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2023 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $265.00.

1/25/2023 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.9 %

RS stock traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $260.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,387 shares of company stock worth $10,747,933. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

