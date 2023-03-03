Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for George Weston (WNGRF)

George Weston (OTCMKTS: WNGRF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00.
- 3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$180.00.
- 3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$181.00.
- 2/28/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$204.00 to C$215.00.
- 2/27/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of WNGRF remained flat at $128.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
