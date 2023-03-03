Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

RETA stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78,439 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,800,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

