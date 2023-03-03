Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:RETA traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
