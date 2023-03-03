Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Update

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,693. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

