Raymond James Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$11.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 152.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TVE. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE TVE traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$4.35. 4,291,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.