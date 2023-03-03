Raymond James Cuts Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$15.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

TSE:ET traded down C$0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.74. The firm has a market cap of C$888.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8894231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.