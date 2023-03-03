Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Range Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Range Resources has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $27.29 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

