Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of METCL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.89. 2,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

