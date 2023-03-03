RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Earnings Results

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RadNet by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

