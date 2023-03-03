Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

