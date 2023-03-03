Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $66.95 million and $4.38 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,977,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

