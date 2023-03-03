QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 20.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,593. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

