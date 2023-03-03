QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $766,363.10 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.39229681 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $735,047.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

