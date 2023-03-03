QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Lowered to GBX 430 at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.31) to GBX 430 ($5.19) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered QinetiQ Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.55) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.61) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 441.25 ($5.32).

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LON QQ opened at GBX 341 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,258.06%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

