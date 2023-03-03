Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Reduced by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.71.

ELD opened at C$12.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$1,254,311.42. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

