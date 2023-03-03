Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NA. TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.95.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA opened at C$101.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 35.59% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

