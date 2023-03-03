Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Horizon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

